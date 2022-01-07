Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $77.87 and last traded at $78.06. 17,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,156,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.44.

Specifically, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

