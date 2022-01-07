Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Shares Up 172%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) shot up 172% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 6,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Nanoco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the provision of research, development and manufacture of products and services. It offers CFQD quantum dots, HEATWAVE quantum dots, and VIVODOTS nanoparticles. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and United States of America.

