Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.83 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00007470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $416.54 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

