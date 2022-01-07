Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NNOX opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $648.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

