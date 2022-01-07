N. David Bleisch Sells 3,584 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ODP stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 62.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

