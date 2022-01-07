N-able (NYSE:NABL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.29

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. Analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

