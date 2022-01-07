N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to post $88.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $345.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NABL stock remained flat at $$10.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

