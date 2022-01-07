MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of MYTE opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -28.16. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,986,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

