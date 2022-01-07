MurAll Trading Down 15.3% This Week (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, MurAll has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $66,555.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,278,419,303 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

