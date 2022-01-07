Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MURGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 96,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.10. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.62%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

