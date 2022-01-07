MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 127 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.84.

IFF opened at $143.82 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

