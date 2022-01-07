MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avangrid by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,095,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avangrid by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avangrid by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

