MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 203 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCN opened at $154.90 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

