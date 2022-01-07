MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 1,227 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,902,000 after buying an additional 5,227,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,156,000 after buying an additional 2,795,412 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after buying an additional 739,472 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,166,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after buying an additional 56,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $33.54.

