Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,619 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $542,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $4.76 on Friday, hitting $311.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.65. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.55 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

