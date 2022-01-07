Morgan Stanley Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $29.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 31,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,805. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,091,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.