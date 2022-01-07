Morgan Stanley Raises Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €120.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKZOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 94,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,443. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.