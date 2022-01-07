Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,191 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

