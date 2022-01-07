Morgan Stanley Lowers Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Underweight

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of CD stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 2.85.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

