Morgan Stanley Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $76.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 97,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 223,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

