Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MVVYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 1,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,395. Moovly Media has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.