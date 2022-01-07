Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

