Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $450,000 in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

EMO stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.