Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $371,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

MJ opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

