Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

