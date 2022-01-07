Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Hits $466.58 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Moonriver has a market cap of $466.58 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $170.79 or 0.00408551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00060813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00073969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.73 or 0.07634896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.82 or 1.00051119 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007452 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,219,503 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,862 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

