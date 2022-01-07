Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

