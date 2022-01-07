Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

CAT opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

