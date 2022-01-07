Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11,837.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

