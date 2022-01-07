Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $264.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.67. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

