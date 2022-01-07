Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

