Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. FMR LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,959. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.