Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MRCC opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $240.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.