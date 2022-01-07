Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $48,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

