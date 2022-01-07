Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,031 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $129,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

