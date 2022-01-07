Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce sales of $49.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.73 million and the lowest is $49.50 million. Model N reported sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $212.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

MODN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. 2,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Model N by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Model N by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 335,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Model N by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

