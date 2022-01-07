Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.48. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 14,600 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $75.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

