Mizuho Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.