Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 3,659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iRobot by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $67.15 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

