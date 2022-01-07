Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,160 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 40.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

