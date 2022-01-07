Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,867 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.