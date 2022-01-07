Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 332,937 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,937 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $978,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $313.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average of $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

