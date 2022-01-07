Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,737 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $126,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

