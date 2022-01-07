Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,042 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

