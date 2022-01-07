Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MTLHY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 539. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

