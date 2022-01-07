Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $469,006.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $58.56 or 0.00140606 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $469,006.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.08 or 0.07556642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.29 or 0.99845736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 206,215 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

