Mirrored Apple Price Tops $171.50 on Major Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $171.50 or 0.00411815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00060558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00070389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.01 or 0.07621634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.74 or 0.99913509 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007851 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 91,443 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

