Mirrored Alibaba 1-Day Volume Tops $830,540.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $830,540.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for $138.13 or 0.00330543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.86 or 0.07587561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,790.12 or 0.99999703 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 95,950 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

