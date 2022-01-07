Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $891.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $902.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.