Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. 401,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,210,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

